NN12

>

News

>

Local News Volunteer drivers urgently needed by Towcester Area Door to Door Author: Brenda Woolf Published: 7th September 2020 12:18 Volunteer drivers urgently needed. Volunteer drivers urgently needed.



Towcester Area Door to Door (TADD) urgently need to recruit additional volunteer drivers to help people in YOUR community.



Speaking to



"This year, more than ever, our elderly and vulnerable members need the support of a friendly, affordable, door-to-door service for their medical appointments.



"Drivers need to have access to a car, be available on a regular basis for a minimum of half a day a week and complete a DBS check. Mileage is reimbursed at the HMRC rate and insurance premiums are not affected. Journeys are agreed in accordance with weekly availability and can fit around the school run, working from home or part time employment."



To learn more about volunteering for TADD visit Towcester Area Door to Door (TADD) urgently need to recruit additional volunteer drivers to help people in YOUR community.Speaking to About My Area / NN12 Brenda Woolf of TADD said, "As we emerge from lockdown, the NHS is now offering a wider range of hospital and GP appointments, and dentists, opticians, podiatrists and other healthcare providers are back at work. We have seen a steady rise in the number of journeys requested and we expect this to continue, particularly when the Autumn flu vaccine programme begins."This year, more than ever, our elderly and vulnerable members need the support of a friendly, affordable, door-to-door service for their medical appointments."Drivers need to have access to a car, be available on a regular basis for a minimum of half a day a week and complete a DBS check. Mileage is reimbursed at the HMRC rate and insurance premiums are not affected. Journeys are agreed in accordance with weekly availability and can fit around the school run, working from home or part time employment."To learn more about volunteering for TADD visit www.towcesterareadoor2door.com or email volunteer@towcesterareadoor2door.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.