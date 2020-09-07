  • Bookmark this page

Volunteer drivers urgently needed by Towcester Area Door to Door

Author: Brenda Woolf Published: 7th September 2020 12:18
81-year old Enid Armstrong from Shutlanger is a regular passenger of the Towcester Area Door to Door service (TADD) for appointments to the Towcester medical Centre. She said: “The value to people like me is immeasurable”.Volunteer drivers urgently needed.

Towcester Area Door to Door (TADD) urgently need to recruit additional volunteer drivers to help people in YOUR community.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Brenda Woolf of TADD said, "As we emerge from lockdown, the NHS is now offering a wider range of hospital and GP appointments, and dentists, opticians, podiatrists and other healthcare providers are back at work. We have seen a steady rise in the number of journeys requested and we expect this to continue, particularly when the Autumn flu vaccine programme begins.

"This year, more than ever, our elderly and vulnerable members need the support of a friendly, affordable, door-to-door service for their medical appointments.

"Drivers need to have access to a car, be available on a regular basis for a minimum of half a day a week and complete a DBS check. Mileage is reimbursed at the HMRC rate and insurance premiums are not affected. Journeys are agreed in accordance with weekly availability and can fit around the school run, working from home or part time employment."

To learn more about volunteering for TADD visit www.towcesterareadoor2door.com or email volunteer@towcesterareadoor2door.co.uk
