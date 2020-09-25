The Saracens Head Hotel Is Baking Up A Storm for Macmillan Cancer Support this September

Author: Michele Doran Published: 15th September 2020 11:46

Team members at The Saracens Head in Towcester are hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday 25th September 2020 from 11am and we'd like you to join us.

The pub, which is owned by Greene King will host a staff bake off at their coffee morning. Each year more than 1,700 of its pubs across the country come together to support Macmillan. Normally held in May, this year it has been moved to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far they have received donations from Abbey Hill Golf Club after they held a collection, championed by club member Johnny Morrin who lives in Towcester.

As part of their fundraising efforts, the team will be donning their oven gloves and baking up a storm to try and win the title of ‘best team cake’ which incidentally is being judged by the Town Mayor. The money raised by The Saracens Head will help fund vital Macmillan professionals, including the iconic Macmillan nurses up and down the country.

Another of their regulars, Mark Holt, is also going to be running from The Saracens Head in Towcester to The Cock in Stony Stratford on Sunday 27th September 2020to raise funds for the cause – the Justgiving link is on The Saracens Head Facebook Page.

