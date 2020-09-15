Hockey returns to the Towcestrians

Author: Isabel McMillan Published: 15th September 2020 15:49

Hockey was welcomed back to Towcestrians Sports Club after an absence of 26 years with the opening of the new astroturf pitch on Saturday. In a small, socially distanced ceremony, Hockey Chairwoman, Issy McMillan, introduced Towcestrians Chairman, Frank Osborne, and President, Bob Price to the hockey members and their families. Frank and Bob both spoke passionately about the work of the development committee to deliver such a fantastic facility over a period of 4 years against numerous obstacles and pit falls along the way. Frank stressed how much the whole club welcomed the return of the hockey section to what is now their own pitch.

Issy McMillan went on to present the Development Committee with the Tommy Tucker Trophy, a discretionary award made by the hockey committee for services to the club. John English, one of the leading members of the Development Committee accepted the award on their behalf.

Then came the ‘cutting of the ribbon’! Sue Willers, hockey’s 1st team goalie, was asked to perform this ceremony. A 40 years long standing member of the club, who played on the grass pitch at Towcestrians along with a few other current members, she was 1st team captain for an unprecedented 11 years, has county, regional and England honours in abundance and is simply a Towcestrian through and through.

Sue thanked Issy and Ella Bevan from the hockey Committee for their hard work in helping the Development Committee deliver the pitch then officially declared the pitch open with a flourishing snip of the scissors!

In brilliant sunshine there followed three games of hockey to christen the pitch.

The 2nds had a hard fought match against Kettering 2nds with plenty of goals and a final score of 4-4.

The firsts then played Kettering 1sts and came out on top with a 7-0 win. It was a day of celebration for the Bevan family with mother and daughter duo, Ella and Poppy, scoring 5 of the 7 goals, 3 and 2 respectively!

The youngsters in the 4ths has a tough game against a more experienced Banbury side and lost 4-0.

If anyone is interested in joining the club they should visit the website towcesterhockey.co.uk

There is going to be a new men’s section with training starting on Sunday September 27th 2020. If any males aged 15 or over would like to give hockey a try, return to hockey, or change clubs, please contact Towcestermenshockeyclub@gmail.com

