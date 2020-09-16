Tove Valley Centre Fundraising Event Cancelled

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 16th September 2020 09:37

We had hoped that "Music of the 60's and 70's with Fynnius Fogg" would be able to go ahead, but it is now very clear that this won't be possible. In fact, we have been forced to cancel all of our Fundraising Events since March. In common with most other Charitable Organisations, this has resulted in a reduction in our anticipated income.

The photograph above was taken on 8th September 2020 and shows how well the building, that is being constructed along Northampton Road, is progressing. Once it is complete, we are determined to make the TVC a comfortable and welcoming place for all users. For example, the commercial kitchen will need to be kitted out, audio-visual equipment must be installed and the whole building will need to be furnished.

This is important because the TVC will not only be a place of worship for Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship, it will also be available to the community to hire on a one-off, occasional or ongoing basis.

The venue can be hired for a family event, school production or to display Art Work. We have also been in contact with a number of Charitable, Professional, Health-promoting and Interest Groups interested in hiring the premises in order to provide their Groups and Services to the Towcester community.

It is our expectation that COVID-19 will have dramatically increased the need for support of this nature.

DONATIONS WELCOME!

We would welcome any donations, large or small that can be made via: https://localgiving.org/tovevalleycentre You can also "Gift Aid" your donation if appropriate. Your gift will help us to make the TVC somewhere that the residents of Towcester can find support and friendship.

If you are a local business owner and would like to support this important project by helping with the fit out of the building or landscaping of the grounds, please contact us via contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk We will be pleased to explain what we require and what we can offer you in return for your support.

