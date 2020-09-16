NN12

Local News Council’s last Chairman to navigate uncharted waters Author: Gavin Moore Published: 19th September 2020 09:28 Cllr Anthony Bagot-Webb after being elected as the new SNC Chairman and his Vice-Chairman, Cllr Rosie Herring



As a former director of a global computer firm Cllr Anthony Bagot-Webb says he is no stranger to change after he was elected to be the final Chairman of South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).



During the council’s annual meeting on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, Cllr Bagot-Webb was appointed as the district’s Chairman, and outgoing Chairman Cllr Rosie Herring, was appointed as Vice-Chairman.



They will be the last Civic Leadership team for SNC as, from 1 April 2021, SNC will cease to exist and the new unitary authority, West Northamptonshire Council, takes over.



After starting working life at General Motors, Cllr Bagot-Webb was selected to attend the GM University in Detroit to study computer science and went on to help computerise car production lines in the UK and Europe throughout the 1980s.



An international career followed, and he finally retired in 2012 as Hewlett Packard’s Regional Operations Director for the Middle East and Africa.



During Wednesday’s meeting Cllr Bagot-Webb said: “I am no stranger to change as over my long career working in the field of IT I have been actively involved with a number of mergers, acquisitions and out-sourcing deals of varying size and complexity.



"I find it both challenging and rewarding allowing creatively and efficiency to be brought into a new organisation.



“I hope to be able to use some of this experience in supporting the Unitarisation.



He added: “I will do my very best in being your Chairman and ambassador but also recognise that during the remainder of this Civic year we will be working in uncharted waters as we guide ourselves from a district to a unitary council whilst at the same time attempting to weather the storm caused by the Covid pandemic."



Cllr Bagot-Webb is also a member of Brackley Town Council and becomes South Northamptonshire Council’s Chairman having just completed a year as Brackley Town Mayor.



He has been a Governor on Northamptonshire Health Care Foundation Trust, where he played an active role in a team bringing the new Health Centre to Brackley and is now a Governor on the Oxford Universities Hospital Foundation Trust.



He is also Chairman of the Sir Thomas Crewe Alms Houses Trust – Trustees in Brackley.



Cllr Bagot-Webb will use his time as Chairman to support fund raising for the Brackley Community Hospital 2020 Trust.



