Government COVID-19 watch list: Northampton Borough and Corby Borough remain ‘areas of concern’ on the government watch list

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 18th September 2020 14:48

Each week the Government reviews its weekly watch list depending on the prevalence of the Coronavirus in local authority areas. There are three levels of escalation on the watch list; ‘areas of concern,’ ‘areas of enhanced support’ and ‘areas of intervention.’ Each category enables different levels of specialist expertise and resource to be released.

It is important to note that as cases rise nationally, areas which do not appear on the government watch list, may give concern locally, meaning additional guidance is recommended. This remains the case with the borough of Kettering, which was recently removed from the watch list but remains a local area of concern.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the recent COVID-19 cases and rates over the period 7 September - 13 September, shows that 217 residents have tested positive since last week. The current rates mean that central government is closely monitoring the situation in Northampton and Corby, and continues to keep them as ‘areas of concern’ and is seeking assurance on action being taken locally.

Incidence rates per 100,000 population continue to be highest in the boroughs of Corby, Northampton, and Kettering. The county as a whole is showing an increase in cases from the previous week, however this increase has not been as high as that seen in England as a whole, so the rates of new cases in Northamptonshire are now slightly lower than the England average.

Rhosyn Harris, Consultant in Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says:

“We continue to urge residents to follow the new national guidance around the ‘Rule of six’ and continue to follow specific guidance around regular hand washing, wearing of face coverings and social distancing.

“Those with Coronavirus symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of / change in sense of smell or taste), should book a test. New booking slots are available each evening for the next day and more are released each morning. Pre-booking is essential.

“Despite short term challenges in national laboratory processing capacity, we have one of the highest reporting levels nationally and we are increasing the availability of testing across the county. Testing remains a key factor in enabling us to identify where there are more cases of the coronavirus in our county. This enables us to take early actions, and to provide additional guidance to residents in order to prevent a lockdown.

“If you test positive, you must self-isolate for ten days – with your household isolating for 14 days - do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Keep 2 metres from others at all times

Limit contact with anyone outside of your household or bubble

If you must meet those outside of your household or bubble, meet in an outdoor space

Do not share items with others outside of your household or bubble

If social distancing at 2 metres is not possible, always use a face covering

Avoid using public transport or car sharing - wear face coverings if you must travel with others

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds each time

Work from home if you can Tests can be booked online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

