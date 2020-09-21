Tax Incentivised Funding to Grow Your Business

Author: Cliff Davidson Published: 21st September 2020 09:31

This has never been more important than at this time, as The UK gets back up on it’s feet, to recover from the economic impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

CED Advisory and Accountancy Services Limited (CEDAS) is an advisory firm covering The South and East Midlands. Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson said, "We specialise in working with clients to grow their business through to exit. Part of that process includes helping them to secure the funding they need to prosper.



"One of the best alternative routes to funding available to small businesses is the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and the Enterprise Investment Scheme.

"The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) are two government initiatives which encourage innovation by granting private investors a significant tax break when investing in early stage companies.

"CEDAS were recently lead advisors to a local business in their fund raising round with CrowdCube. CEDAS use these schemes to assist clients in fundraising ; as a result the client was able to raise external SEIS/EIS funding of £384,000. This fundraising was the fastest of its class, and was overfunded within 1 day.

"When these schemes were designed the Government hoped they would encourage high-earning individuals to invest money in small companies which, otherwise, may have seemed too risky.

"The SEIS offers more generous tax breaks to investors reflecting the fact that investment is in earlier stage companies than EIS.

"SEIS is focused on very early-stage companies, and allows an individual to receive a 50% income tax break in return. The investor will also benefit from a capital gains tax exemption on any profits that arise from the sale of shares after three years.

"EIS, on the other hand, focuses on medium sized start-ups and or companies that have been trading for two years or more. It allows an individual to receive a 30% tax break in return. As with SEIS, the investor will also pay no capital gains tax on any profit arising from the sale of the shares after three years.

"Most trades do qualify for SEIS and EIS funding, but a number including those dealing in land or commodities, banking, insurance, legal or accountancy services, property development and those generating and exporting electricity will be excluded.

"A company can raise a maximum of £150,000 in SEIS funding, whilst a maximum of £12 million per company can be raised in EIS funding.

"Any one individual can invest a maximum of £100,000 under SEIS per tax year, whilst individuals investing in EIS can invest no more than £1 million per tax year.

"There is also a strict connection test so that an individual investing must not hold together with his associates more than 30% of the company’s overall shares. Associates for these schemes include trustees of any settlement of which the investor is a settlor or beneficiary, parents, grandparents, great grandparents, children, grandchildren, spouses and business partners.

"It is important to note that brothers and sisters, aunties and uncles are not associated for these purposes.

"Directors can hold EIS/SEIS shares but there are complicated rules to be aware of.

"For businesses looking to raise external investment, a coherent business plan can often mean the difference between attracting interest in the first place or not. A good plan is essential for credibility.

"Our experience with owner managed small businesses extends to many business and sectors, including:-

Restaurant and catering business plans

Start up business plans

Software and tech business plans

Gym and leisure businesses

Automotive

E- commerce

Get in touch with our team to discuss your funding requirements, and what you need to do to attract investment for your small business."



TEL 01327 358866

FAX 01327 358355

EMAIL info@cedas.co.uk

WEB www.cedas.co.uk



