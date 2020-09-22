NN12

News

Local News Top Property Tips - How to sell your home Author: Craig Bees Published: 22nd September 2020 10:32

So what do you do when your house doesn’t sell - one of the most common questions faced by estate agents from those who have their house on the market but discover things aren’t moving along as well or as quickly as they had thought. In face so far this year, 28% of available homes have been on the market for more than half a year and 8% of properties that have been listed for over a year – a big improvement from 2012, when 40% of available properties had not secured a buyer within six months, and one in five homes (29%) were still without a buyer after 12 months. If you’ve failed to find a buyer after several months of marketing, then it could be that demand in your area is low due to local market conditions. However, if some properties are selling and yours is not, then you either have a property with limited appeal or the price is too high. If you’re unlucky it could be both. Rather than dropping the price, if you have the funds available, you could look at increasing its appeal. That may mean refitting the kitchen or bathroom, two of the most important rooms from a buyer’s perspective. Look at the possibility of re-arranging the layout or via an extension, to make an open-plan kitchen or an ensuite bathroom, both of which are both popular features. It could be as simple as redecorating in neutral colours or giving the place a good clean and a garden makeover. If there are more serious or costly works required such as wiring, heating, rising damp or a new roof then it may be best to look at reducing the price to allow for those items. But make sure you instruct your agent to make it clear on the listing that you have priced accordingly, so the buyer does not try to knock down the price again. Getting detailed feedback from every viewer and listening to your estate agent’s advice will help you decide the best course of action. After six months or more on the market, your property may appear to be pretty stale and could be ignored by some prospective buyers. A price reduction will be required to make them take notice or, if you do a makeover, make sure new photographs and an updated description show it off. Tips to help you sell your home: Don’t rush to get your listing on the market if everything’s not ready. Most properties receive 70% of their interest in the first two weeks. Don’t launch with placeholder photos, descriptions or without a floor plan, as you’ll miss your best chance to impress the keenest buyers. Great listings have at least five photos, a floor plan and a well-crafted description aimed at a clear target audience. Kerb appeal. Potential buyers form an impression within seconds of seeing your property. To make a good impression, it’s important to give your home kerb appeal so paint the front door, tidy the garden and get out the hanging baskets. Utilise all tools at your/your agent’s disposal. Professional photography will help your property stand out from the crowd. Keep an eye on the competition by signing up to instant alerts. De-clutter. Buyers need to picture themselves living in your property and it can be hard to see through walls and walls of family photos so de-clutter and try to make the place as neutral as possible. Animals and viewings don’t mix. Make sure pets are absent during viewings and put away the cat litter tray. Listen to your agent. It’s an estate agent’s job to give honest and impartial advice so take this on board when preparing your home for sale. Be accommodating at viewings. Be as accommodating as possible with viewings, particularly with an open house by going out and leaving your agent to it. Price. It’s key to have a strategy and the speed you want to sell the house will affect what price you ask. If you do your research, price competitively and are braced for a negotiation, the odds of selling are more likely to be in your favour.

Badby&Farthingstone CC News: Hosting South Northants Council, B&FCC totalled 146 with founding club member Wayne Fowkes making a long-awaited return and he was soon back in the middle scoring runs. In reply fine bowling by Ryan Haynes and Stephen Nelligan was too much for SNCC, as the home side ran out comfortable winners.

The return against Crick Lions saw a much improved batting performance with a total of 168 (35 overs). In reply some accurate bowling saw Crick requiring nine runs for victory from the final over. Ryan Bennett had the unenviable task of bowling it but he was well up to the task as the visitors fell five runs short – a fitting end to a terrific game.

Unfortunately Covid 19 predictably put paid to the club’s end of season tour to Brno in the Czech Republic. Hoping for better luck next year.

Club news via Facebook at http://ow.ly/nKPs50APtiP

