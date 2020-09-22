  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Town Mayor Rewards Green-Fingered Residents

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 22nd September 2020 14:44

“Mayor of Towcester, Councillor Richard Dallyn, was delighted to present certificates and garden vouchers to the winners of this year’s Best Kept Garden competition.

Several gardens across the town vied to catch the eye of the Mayor and the standards were extremely high, but it was Mr Terry Phillips of Cedar Close who bagged the top prize, having come third in last year’s competition. Terry clearly loves gardening and spends many hours tending to his prized plants.

Second place went to the beautifully manicured garden of Juliet Griffin and Mike Woodmason of Waterhall.

Third place went to Diana Jones, also of Cedar Close, who was encouraged by Terry to enter this year’s competition. Clearly the friendly rivalry paid dividends!

If you would like to enter the Best Kept Garden 2021, look out for the entry form in the March 2021 issue of the Town Crier.”

