The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester

Join us at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual Public and Members’ Meeting

Author: Andrew Foster Published: 22nd September 2020 08:36

For the first time ever, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's Annual Public and Members' Meeting (APMM) and Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place as a virtual meeting on Wednesday 23 September 2020 from 5:30pm - 7 pm.

The virtual event will focus on:

 

  • how the Trust has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and how this is shaping our future
  • our performance in 2019-20 and our priorities for 2020-21 and beyond
  • our financial position and plans for the future
  • how we are building quality into everything we do
Anyone can sign up and join the event by visiting www.nhft.nhs.uk/APMM

 

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is the largest provider of NHS community and mental health services in Northamptonshire. In 2019 Northamptonshire Healthcare were rated Outstanding by the CQC for the second time.

