Join us at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual Public and Members’ Meeting

Author: Andrew Foster Published: 22nd September 2020 08:36

For the first time ever, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's Annual Public and Members' Meeting (APMM) and Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place as a virtual meeting on Wednesday 23 September 2020 from 5:30pm - 7 pm.

The virtual event will focus on:

how the Trust has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and how this is shaping our future

our performance in 2019-20 and our priorities for 2020-21 and beyond

our financial position and plans for the future

how we are building quality into everything we do

Anyone can sign up and join the event by visiting www.nhft.nhs.uk/APMM

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is the largest provider of NHS community and mental health services in Northamptonshire. In 2019 Northamptonshire Healthcare were rated Outstanding by the CQC for the second time.

