Daytime opening and new ‘Steam Room’ for Towcester Mill Brewery

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 22nd September 2020 22:06

Open five days a week, visitors to the Mill will be able to take advantage of hot drinks and pre-wrapped cakes during the day – perfect for any walkers who find themselves out and about in town or on the Watermeadows on chilly autumnal days! Open five days a week, visitors to the Mill will be able to take advantage of hot drinks and pre-wrapped cakes during the day – perfect for any walkers who find themselves out and about in town or on the Watermeadows on chilly autumnal days!

Towcester Mill Brewery will be extending its opening hours from this Friday, 25 September 2020, opening in the daytime as well as into early evening.

Open five days a week, visitors to the Mill will be able to take advantage of hot drinks and pre-wrapped cakes during the day – perfect for any walkers who find themselves out and about in town or on the Watermeadows on chilly autumnal days!

“We're fortunate in that our location means we are able to welcome walkers and their dogs to the Mill,” explained director, John Evans. “It's ideal for them to sit outside in the garden or even inside with a hot or cold drink. Many of our customers have asked us for ages to open during the day so we're hoping it will be a popular move."

To ensure the Mill complies with social distancing guidelines, it has also rearranged its indoor seating space to fit more customers in as the days grow colder and shorter. So now, on the first floor, as well as the Turbine Room, there is the new Steam Room - aptly named as it is right above the brewery where steam escapes from the beer brewing kettle - and the furniture from the snug, including the pews and Towcester Railway sign, has been relocated to this larger room.

Customers can also easily pop in to buy bottles and cases of beer from its Bottle Shop to take home now the Mill is open for longer hours. "We have had to rethink how best we can serve all our customers in the current climate,” explained John. “We have streamlined our shop offer to focus on our beer with additional selected alcohol products; people come to a Brewery shop to taste the beer it brews and so it's vital that our Bottle Shop is based at the heart of the Brewery!"

And, if customers would rather ‘Click & Collect’ as they did during lockdown, that option is still there for them too. "All customers need to do is go to our website, select the beer they want and then pop down to the Mill to collect it," added John. "We trialled this new service during lockdown and it worked really well. We continue to keep adding products online so there'll be more and more choice as time goes on."

The Mill will be open from 10am Wednesdays-Saturdays and from 11am on Sundays. Alcoholic drinks will be available to purchase one hour after opening. Full opening hours and latest information can be found on the Mill’s website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and on its Facebook page.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.