The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Emergency planning's animal welfare strategies maintain gold standard in Northants

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 23rd September 2020 10:36
The team also works with the RSPCA to make sure contingency plans cover the issue of pets in an evacuation and in reception centres.

For the 12th year running Northamptonshire County Council has been awarded a Gold Contingency Planning Footprint in the RSPCA’s Community Animal Welfare Footprint scheme.

The council’s emergency planning team has been recognised for its work with animal welfare organisations and related groups in the contingency planning process.

Northamptonshire has successfully fulfilled the demanding criteria, displaying evidence of policies with regard for animal welfare as part of their work to ensure the county is fully prepared in the event of an emergency.

Throughout September, daily preparedness themes have been shared on social media using the hashtag #30days30waysUK, including #PetPreparedness day, which shared advice on saving pets and animals in an emergency.

The team also works with the RSPCA to make sure contingency plans cover the issue of pets in an evacuation and in reception centres.

Northamptonshire County Council Cabinet Member for Corporate & Community Services, Councillor Sandra Naden-Horley, said: “It is an honour to receive this award again, animal welfare is extremely important to us and I would like to congratulate the team for their efforts to continue maintaining high standards and ensuring animals are not forgotten in the event of an emergency incident.”

