New tractor for Team BTC

Author: Steph Campbell Published: 24th September 2020 09:06

Town Mayor Councillor Chris Cartmell officially received the keys to a new tractor for Brackley Town Council this week. The McCormick Tractor, supplied by local company M-Trac Ltd will greatly assist the council’s Grounds Team to effectively maintain the ever growing amount of green and open spaces within our town.

Funded by s106 developer contributions, this new addition to the fleet, will work alongside an existing tractor, which is now 14 years old and close to retirement.

The McCormick is fitted with a front low loader complete with pallet forks and a 4 in 1 bucket to help speed up operations and efficiency. A number of safety devices are also included along with a low emission, fuel efficient engine.

All members of the Council’s Grounds Team will be seen out and about on our new distinctive tractor…… give them a wave!

