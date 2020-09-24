  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"Thanks for this and thanks to you within days I had several ‘Man and Van’ calls."
- Vanessa Bird - NORPIP
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

New tractor for Team BTC

Author: Steph Campbell Published: 24th September 2020 09:06

Town Mayor Councillor Chris Cartmell officially received the keys to a new tractor for Brackley Town Council this week.Town Mayor Councillor Chris Cartmell officially received the keys to a new tractor for Brackley Town Council this week.

Town Mayor Councillor Chris Cartmell officially received the keys to a new tractor for Brackley Town Council this week. The McCormick Tractor, supplied by local company M-Trac Ltd will greatly assist the council’s Grounds Team to effectively maintain the ever growing amount of green and open spaces within our town.

Funded by s106 developer contributions, this new addition to the fleet, will work alongside an existing tractor, which is now 14 years old and close to retirement.

The McCormick is fitted with a front low loader complete with pallet forks and a 4 in 1 bucket to help speed up operations and efficiency. A number of safety devices are also included along with a low emission, fuel efficient engine.

All members of the Council’s Grounds Team will be seen out and about on our new distinctive tractor…… give them a wave!

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies