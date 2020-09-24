Introducing the new Northamptonshire Healthy Schools Service

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 24th September 2020 09:51

Public Health are delighted to introduce their new Northamptonshire Healthy Schools Service. This exciting new initiative has been designed to transform the health and wellbeing of students, staff and the wider school communities.

Research has shown that being physically, emotionally and socially healthy, is crucial in creating outstanding learning environments for children, as well as fostering an enjoyable and productive working environment for staff. Now, more than ever, it is important to address the health and wellbeing needs of everybody. The Healthy Schools Service aims to guide schools to achieve success in the classroom and beyond. Northamptonshire County Council has recruited four dedicated Healthy Schools Advisors will work closely with Primary, Secondary and Special schools across the two new unitary areas.

The team has a wealth of expertise in teaching, special educational needs and disabilities, sports and physical activity development, mental health, personal training, exercise psychology and nutrition. Above all, the team are passionate about the positive impact this new service can deliver and are fully committed to working onsite, online or via telephone to provide complete support however they can. Collaboratively, they will strive to help everyone feel safer, happier and more confident in embedding healthy behaviours into their lives.

This will be achieved through supporting, encouraging and celebrating every school’s contribution towards the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Overall, the aim is to build resilience in children and young people across the county.

The healthy schools service will begin with a self-assessment of the school covering three core areas:

mental health and wellbeing

healthy eating

physical activity

This framework takes into consideration how best to incorporate National Curriculum standards, Ofsted criteria and the new Relationships and Sex Education curriculum. This means more time can be spent helping students and families in improving their health and wellbeing.

The team will use a tailored and evidence-based approach to support education settings throughout the process. Activities and interventions will be identified as part of an action plan to meet the specific health and wellbeing needs of the school and its entire school community. The team have existing, strong partnerships with local organisations from around the county. These will help deliver interventions for schools to excel within the framework and become an outstanding school for health and wellbeing.

The project launches on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 and the team will be working in close partnership with colleagues in School Nursing, Educational Psychology, Northamptonshire Sport and Northamptonshire County Council Education.

To kick-start the service all schools will be offered an exciting opportunity to enrol on a Wellbeing for Education Return training, completely free of charge. Also, look out for Healthy Schools Advisors in your area soon, as they deliver Public Health’s new COVID-19 guidance posters to all schools across the county!

For more information on the new Healthy Schools Service or to sign up, please contact healthyschools@northamptonshire.gov.uk or click here.

