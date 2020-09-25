  • Bookmark this page

Rt Hon. Andrea Leadsom MP visits the Bright Horizons Wooldale Early Care and Education Centre

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 25th September 2020 11:45

 
The Rt. Hon Andrea Leadsom, Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire today visited the Bright Horizons Wooldale Early Care and Education Centre and was shown how the nursery garden is used to develop play and learning.
 
Following strict COVID guidelines, Mrs Leadsom was welcomed outside the centre on her visit by several Bright Horizons representatives: Ros Marshall, Managing Director, UK; Denise Priest, Director of Employer Partnerships; Caroline Wright, Director of Early Childhood; and Pinder Chauhan, Client Relations Manager at Bright Horizons and County Councillor for the Sixfields Division, Northamptonshire County Council. Cllr Chauhan also serves as Vice Chair West Northants Shadow Authority.
 
Mrs Leadson has recently been appointed as the Government’s Early Years Health Adviser for review of early years services to ensure that every baby has the best possible start in life.
 
Caroline Wright, Director of Early Childhood at Bright Horizons, commented: “We were delighted to welcome Mrs Leadsom to our Wooldale nursery and discuss with her the work we do and initiatives we have in place to support early years development. We know how important these years are for preparing children for their life-long journey into learning and the world. Providing the right start for children is critically important. Building confidence and resilience and nurturing their curiosity in the world around them so that they’re inspired to learn and explore every day of their lives is a key focus for us. We’re pleased that the Government is recognising the important role that early years play in setting children up for a happy, fulfilling future.”
 
Mrs Leadsom commented: “It was fantastic to see this Bright Horizons nursery and learn more about the work they do and the children they care for. They are providing vital support and education for some of the youngest in our society, and their Bright Beginnings curriculum has an important focus on the emotional wellbeing of children in their first five years. The discussions I have had during my visit will be helpful for the Early Years Review I am chairing.”
 
www.andrealeadsom.com
