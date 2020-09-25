Northamptonshire County Council has welcomed the appointment of a new Chief Executive for the Children’s Trust

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 25th September 2020 08:53

Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: "The launch of the Trust is at the core of our improvement programme. Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: "The launch of the Trust is at the core of our improvement programme.

Colin Foster will be joining the Trust from Bedford Borough Council where he has been Director of Children’s Services.

Colin joins the Trust with 15 years’ experience in children’s services. He is passionate about delivering services that protect children and young people as well as supporting them to be the best they can be.

As well as his extensive involvement in children’s services, Colin also has experience of working in the private sector in commercial operations in the UK and internationally. This gave him the opportunity to get involved in community projects in Asia, one of which was helping to build a school.

Colin said “I am thrilled to be joining the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust. I get up in the morning to make a difference to the lives of children, young people and families and I commit to leading the Trust to be an organisation that listens, enables and supports communities in the county.”

The launch of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust was originally planned for July of this year but in consultation with the Department for Education, we agreed to pause the programme to prioritise our Covid-19 response. The Trust programme restarted in May this year and the planned operational launch of the Trust is 1st November 2020.

Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: "The launch of the Trust is at the core of our improvement programme.

“The appointment of Colin as the Chief Executive is instrumental in our development of a new organisation that will aspire to deliver outstanding services for children, young people and families in Northamptonshire.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.