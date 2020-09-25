  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bell Plantation Garden Centre

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Northamptonshire County Council has welcomed the appointment of a new Chief Executive for the Children’s Trust

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 25th September 2020 08:53
Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: "The launch of the Trust is at the core of our improvement programme.Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: "The launch of the Trust is at the core of our improvement programme.

Colin Foster will be joining the Trust from Bedford Borough Council where he has been Director of Children’s Services.

Colin joins the Trust with 15 years’ experience in children’s services.  He is passionate about delivering services that protect children and young people as well as supporting them to be the best they can be. 

As well as his extensive involvement in children’s services, Colin also has experience of working in the private sector in commercial operations in the UK and internationally.  This gave him the opportunity to get involved in community projects in Asia, one of which was helping to build a school.

Colin said “I am thrilled to be joining the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust. I get up in the morning to make a difference to the lives of children, young people and families and I commit to leading the Trust to be an organisation that listens, enables and supports communities in the county.”

The launch of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust was originally planned for July of this year but in consultation with the Department for Education, we agreed to pause the programme to prioritise our Covid-19 response.  The Trust programme restarted in May this year and the planned operational launch of the Trust is 1st November 2020.

Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: "The launch of the Trust is at the core of our improvement programme.

“The appointment of Colin as the Chief Executive is instrumental in our development of a new organisation that will aspire to deliver outstanding services for children, young people and families in Northamptonshire.”



Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies