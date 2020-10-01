Macmillan Coffee Morning at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 29th September 2020 21:26

Towcester Mill Brewery will be doing its bit for Macmillan this Thursday, 1 October 2020, when it hosts its Macmillan Cancer Support’s World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

"We chose this Thursday because it happens to be International Coffee Day," said Tap Room manager, Sam Bonnie, "and what better way to celebrate that than to help raise much needed funds for Cancer Research? Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy plenty of tea, coffee and cake and raise vital funds at the same time for the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK."



The Coffee Morning will be held at the Mill on the first floor in its new Steam Room between 10am-12pm. "There is plenty of room to sit inside now we have additional seating capacity," added Sam, "and we're hopeful it'll be a dry and sunny morning so if anyone prefers to sit outside with their tea and cake then they are very welcome to, just make sure you bring a warm coat!



The Mill will also be proud to welcome Towcester Town Mayor, Cllr Richard Dallyn, along to support the event as Macmillan is one of his chosen charities for the year.



Macmillan is almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people with cancer who need them without the public’s help. Every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. There are over 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK and this is set to grow to almost 4 million by 2030.



For more information about the event please visit Towcester Mill Brewery’s Facebook page. For more information about the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk.



