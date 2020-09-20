Coronavirus - self isolation payments

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 1st October 2020 09:43

On 20 September 2020, the Government announced a new national Test and Trace Support scheme which will commence on 28 September 2020

Those people who have received notification from NHS Test and Trace to self-isolate may be entitled to a self-isolation payment provided that they satisfy all of the following requirements:

they comply with the notification from NHS Test and Trace to self-isolate;

are employed or self-employed;

are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result; and

are in receipt of one of the following benefits: Universal Credit Working Tax Credit Income-related Employment and Support Allowance Housing Benefit Income Support Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance Pension Credit



Are quarantining after travelling abroad (unless you test positive during the 14-day quarantine period).

Continue to receive full wages while you self-isolate.

Can work from home during a period of self-isolation.

Were required to self-isolate before the Self-Isolation Payment Scheme launched (28 September 2020), even if the period continues after 28 September 2020

Have not received a notification from NHS Test and Trace telling you to self-isolate.

You will not be eligible for the scheme if you:More information about this scheme will be made available in the coming days including the introduction of a discretionary scheme to support those experiencing financial hardship and not eligible for the Test and Trace Support Payment.

