Coronavirus - self isolation payments
|Author: Gavin Moore
|Published: 1st October 2020 09:43
On 20 September 2020, the Government announced a new national Test and Trace Support scheme which will commence on 28 September 2020
Those people who have received notification from NHS Test and Trace to self-isolate may be entitled to a self-isolation payment provided that they satisfy all of the following requirements:
- they comply with the notification from NHS Test and Trace to self-isolate;
- are employed or self-employed;
- are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result; and
- are in receipt of one of the following benefits:
- Universal Credit
- Working Tax Credit
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Housing Benefit
- Income Support
- Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance
- Pension Credit
- Are quarantining after travelling abroad (unless you test positive during the 14-day quarantine period).
- Continue to receive full wages while you self-isolate.
- Can work from home during a period of self-isolation.
- Were required to self-isolate before the Self-Isolation Payment Scheme launched (28 September 2020), even if the period continues after 28 September 2020
- Have not received a notification from NHS Test and Trace telling you to self-isolate.
