South Northants Art Trail Gets Underway

Author: Sue Caverhill Published: 2nd October 2020 09:42

Good news! All 37 venues taking part in this year’s South Northants Art Trail are ready to welcome visitors – just don’t forget your face covering!

Here’s the trail map to help you get started. When you go to see the Blisworth group, note that they are exhibiting in the Barn at the Royal Oak pub, not the church.

If you’d like a handy directory, to plan your visits around the district, go to Vitreus Art at Bell Plantation (Towcester) this weekend and pick up a brochure, or choose your first venue and get one there. All the details of who is showing artwork, demonstrating their methods, what kind of work they are making and selling and arrangements for visits are also online: www.arts-sn.org.uk with more information and images on social media (@arts.sn on Facebook) – do add your photos and feedback.



Most of the artists are open most days, from Saturday 3rd to Sunday 11th, but do check their days and times first. Contact details for each are given, so you can arrange a specific time, which is important for controlling numbers at the private houses and studios.

Happy browsing and discovering!



