Local News Go for gold as tickets sales blast off for The Classic 2021 Author: Jonathan Gill Published: 2nd October 2020 13:47 Tickets for The Classic 2021 are now on sale and fans who book their tickets within the first week will be in with a chance of winning some incredible prizes.



All those buying tickets before midnight on Friday 9 October will automatically be entered into a Golden Ticket prize draw and items up for grabs include a pair a general admission tickets to the 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix, a Silverstone Single-Seater Driving Experience (photos below top – F1 photo credit: XPB Images) and a memorable ride in a course car as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of Race Control during The Classic next year (30 July – 1 August 2020).



Prizes also include a backstage Green Room pass to The Classic’s live music stage on either Friday or Saturday evening plus a set of four tyres and Chelsea FC merchandise courtesy of event partner Yokohama HPT.



“This is the best Golden Ticket prize we have ever offered and the lucky winners are going to be richly rewarded,” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “In fact, everyone coming to next year’s event is going to have an incredible time as it will be the biggest and best Classic ever. The amazing celebrations we had planned for this year’s sadly cancelled 30th birthday party have been rolled over into 2021 and we’ll be celebrating a whole host more anniversaries on and off track, too. Even by The Classic’s own record-breaking standards, next year’s festival is going to be totally unmissable.”



Firmly established as the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, the 2021 showcase will include all the greatest crowd-pleasing grids. Firm-favourites already confirmed are FIA Masters Historic Formula One, Royal Automobile Club Woodcote & Stirling Moss Trophy, Historic Touring Car Challenge, Formula Junior, HSCC Thundersports plus the Yokohama Trophy for FIA Masters Historic Sportscars. More magical retro races featuring the finest competition cars from yesteryear will be announced in the coming months.



Fuelling the deferred 30th birthday party, all the chart-topping bands due to perform last July will be back in 2021 with The Brand New Heavies headlining on Friday evening and Aswad and Scouting For Girls pumping out their roster of much-loved hits on Saturday evening.



Many of the glittering car club anniversary displays and track parades anticipated for 2020 are also being re-arranged for next July and will be further enhanced with all those evocative marque and model milestones being honoured in 2021.



“After so many disappointments, we really want to make next summer’s Classic an absolutely incredible event. We will be putting all the current troubles well behind us and reigniting everyone’s burning passion for the very best classic road and racing cars,” Wigley explained. “We do appreciate, though, that ticket buyers need confidence in the current climate and we will, of course, be offering full refunds should UK government guidelines prevent spectator access.”



Those eager to buy their tickets promptly can do so with the full confidence that not only will they have the unique opportunity to win one of the Golden Ticket prizes, but for a limited time period will have the chance to buy at last year’s Early Bird prices. Adult admission starts from £39 with the price of full three-day weekend tickets frozen at £105.



Encouraging the next generation to experience the love of cars, accompanied children aged 10 and under go free while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6. Car Club Display packages are also available as well as a special 30th Anniversary Celebration Package.



All tickets will give access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating and much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer. There will also be an opportunity for all ticket purchasers to make a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, The Classic’s official charity partner.



