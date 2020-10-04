  • Bookmark this page

Free heritage walking tours in Brackley coming up

Author: Sally Munday-Webb Published: 4th October 2020 08:48

Sticking to coronavirus guidelines, trained tour guides will lead small groups around Brackley to learn more about the heritage on our doorsteps.

They will take place at 10:30, 12:30 and 2:30 on 11th October 2020, starting from the Town Hall.

Email Sally at venues@brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk to book your space.

