More Stalls at Towcester October Farmers Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th October 2020 09:00

The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th October 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th October 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

There will be two new stalls at the market this month as more local businesses join the growing number vendors attending the market. This time the new sellers are offering unique craft items rather than food, as we start thinking about Christmas, and will add to the variety of products on offer.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.

Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647

