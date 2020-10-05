Winter economic plan

Published: 5th October 2020

The Chancellor recently unveiled a range of measures designed to help to stave off the threat of mass unemployment. We explained the new job support scheme and we now summarise two other measures that were mentioned.



SEISS extension

The first grant was calculated as 80% of the average of three months of trading profits, up to a maximum of £7,500. The second grant is calculated as 70%, up to a maximum of £6,570.

The extension announced on 24 September 2020 provides two further grants. The third grant will be calculated as 20% of the average of three months trading profits, up to a maximum of £1,875 in total. The level of the fourth SEISS grant is to be kept under review and will be set in due course.

Remember that the grants are taxable.

The criteria are changing for the third and fourth grants so that only viable businesses are supported so there are new requirements for the business to be ‘actively trading’ and to be ‘impacted by reduced demand’.

HMRC is yet to provide full details about claiming the third and fourth grants.



VAT and SA deferral

To support struggling businesses with cashflow, the Chancellor announced that he will give businesses that deferred VAT due in March to June 2020 the option to spread their payments in 11 equal, interest-free instalments over the financial year 2021/22, rather than pay in full at the end of March 2021. All businesses that took advantage of the VAT deferral can use the new payment scheme. Businesses will need to opt-in, but all are eligible.

The self-employed are also to be given more time to pay self assessment taxes that would be payable on 31 January 2021.

Taxpayers with up to £30,000 of self assessment liabilities due will be able to use HMRC’s self-service Time to Pay facility to secure a plan to pay over an additional 12 months.



