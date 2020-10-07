Towcester artist opens home studio for first time

Published: 5th October 2020 10:28

Val Goldfinch has taken part in the South Northamptonshire Art Trail before, but this year because of the COVID restrictions, she’s inviting people to visit her home studio.



“I’m trying to do things as normally as possible, but in a safe way, but most important be positive,” Val told the Mayor of Towcester, Councillor Richard Dallyn who visited her, ahead of the several days when she is inviting townsfolk and others to enjoy her many watercolours and painted slate blocks.



Val who has been painting for as long as she can remember, draws inspiration from nature, with much recent work arising from walks in the Watermeadows in the COVID lockdown back in the Spring.

She is also exhibiting watercolours recalling frequent visits to North Wales, and also to Venice.



Two of Val’s works will feature in the special 2021 calendar which include a number of photographs submitted by people in Towcester who answered the Mayor’s call for a pictorial representation of lockdown in and around the town. The calendar which will be available in the next few weeks will be sold in support of the Mayor’s charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.



Meantime, back at Val’s studio, husband Terry looks on admiringly at the array of art on display, but, says Val, “Terry always give me an honest appraisal of what I do”.



You can visit Val between 10am and 3pm from this Wednesday, 7th October, 2020 until the following Sunday, 11th 2020, at 7, Oat Hill Road, Towcester.



An information leaflet about the Art Trail 2020 as a whole which features a number of exhibitors from around the district is available at Coleman’s, and Vitreus Art, at Bell Plantation.



Art Trail website is www.arts-sn.org.uk

