  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

MEPC CEO visits new 258,000 sq ft flagship industrial development at Silverstone Park

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 6th October 2020 08:52

MEPC CEO visits new 258,000 sq ft flagship industrial development at Silverstone Park James Dipple and the rest of the MEPC team celebrating the construction of new industrial premises in the Enterprise Zone at Silverstone Park.

James Dipple, CEO of MEPC, was on site to take a look at the latest development at Silverstone Park where all new buildings are due to complete over the coming weeks.

The project comprises 13 HQ style industrial properties providing 258,000 sq ft of brand new floorspace inside the Enterprise Zone.

Given the current climate, the visit provided the first chance to view the buildings completed to ‘shell and core’ finish. This is the stage at which the buildings reach ‘practical completion’ (PC), and is prior to the tenants’ fit-out.

Of the 13 properties, six terraced units will reach PC first. Two of them remain available to let – CLICK HERE for further information.

EIGHTY-ONE, from Switzerland, and KW Special Projects (KWSP) have both announced their moves to Silverstone Park, a centre for advanced engineering. KWSP’s project – a Digital Manufacturing Centre – means the number of specialist engineering facilities on site has increased to four, adding to those in metrology (Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence), aerodynamics (Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub) and electronics (3C Test).

James Dipple commented: “I’m really impressed with the whole scheme – the rate of take-up has surpassed all expectations, considering the current issue the world has with COVID-19.

“Speaking with Roz (Bird, Commercial Director) and the team on site it is clear that the Silverstone Park business community is very attractive to companies with specialist facilities and long-term plans.”

The 258,000 sq ft scheme is part of a rolling development programme being implemented by MEPC at Silverstone Park. Construction of the industrial units has been overseen by appointed contractor Barnwood Construction. Michael Sparks Associates (architecture), Glanville Consultants (structural engineering) and Ridge & Partners (construction consultancy) have also played key roles.

To maintain momentum, reserved matters consent for a ‘Phase 3’ of development (a further 265,137 sq ft) has been granted. This will enable MEPC to deliver larger footprint buildings at Silverstone Park, of up to 100,000 sq ft in order to offer growth capacity for existing customers on the Park and a wider range of options to the successful businesses within the Silverstone Technology Cluster and from further afield.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies