MEPC CEO visits new 258,000 sq ft flagship industrial development at Silverstone Park

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 6th October 2020 08:52

James Dipple and the rest of the MEPC team celebrating the construction of new industrial premises in the Enterprise Zone at Silverstone Park.

James Dipple, CEO of MEPC, was on site to take a look at the latest development at Silverstone Park where all new buildings are due to complete over the coming weeks.



The project comprises 13 HQ style industrial properties providing 258,000 sq ft of brand new floorspace inside the Enterprise Zone.



Given the current climate, the visit provided the first chance to view the buildings completed to ‘shell and core’ finish. This is the stage at which the buildings reach ‘practical completion’ (PC), and is prior to the tenants’ fit-out.



Of the 13 properties, six terraced units will reach PC first. Two of them remain available to let – CLICK HERE for further information.



EIGHTY-ONE, from Switzerland, and KW Special Projects (KWSP) have both announced their moves to Silverstone Park, a centre for advanced engineering. KWSP’s project – a Digital Manufacturing Centre – means the number of specialist engineering facilities on site has increased to four, adding to those in metrology (Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence), aerodynamics (Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub) and electronics (3C Test).



James Dipple commented: “I’m really impressed with the whole scheme – the rate of take-up has surpassed all expectations, considering the current issue the world has with COVID-19.



“Speaking with Roz (Bird, Commercial Director) and the team on site it is clear that the Silverstone Park business community is very attractive to companies with specialist facilities and long-term plans.”



The 258,000 sq ft scheme is part of a rolling development programme being implemented by MEPC at Silverstone Park. Construction of the industrial units has been overseen by appointed contractor Barnwood Construction. Michael Sparks Associates (architecture), Glanville Consultants (structural engineering) and Ridge & Partners (construction consultancy) have also played key roles.



To maintain momentum, reserved matters consent for a ‘Phase 3’ of development (a further 265,137 sq ft) has been granted. This will enable MEPC to deliver larger footprint buildings at Silverstone Park, of up to 100,000 sq ft in order to offer growth capacity for existing customers on the Park and a wider range of options to the successful businesses within the Silverstone Technology Cluster and from further afield.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.