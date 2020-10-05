Harry Dunn Road Safety Review welcomed by local Lib Dem Councillors

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 5th October 2020 13:45

Local Lib Dem Councillors welcomed the news that The Road Safety Foundation (RSF) have been contracted by Government to look into the safety of roads near RAF Croughton, following the death of Croughton teenager Harry Dunn.

“We very much welcome this review into road safety to and from RAF Croughton,” said Councillor Mark Allen. “However, local residents who have seen the anguish of the Dunn family and justice being denied to the family, may be wondering quite what has taken so long.”

“Everyone here stands with the Dunn family,” said Hazel Hewison. “The green ribbons all around our area show this. This road safety review may shed light on what happened that terrible evening in August 2019 and it may also help make sure this kind of terrible tragedy doesn’t happen again.”

Inspectors from the RSF will conduct ‘visual safety reviews’ on roads leading from the base. They will focus on three routes to Banbury, two routes to Bicester, one route to Brackley and the route between Croughton village and Aynho.

