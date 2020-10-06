Property alert: criminal scamming and what to watch out for

Published: 6th October 2020

On-line threat: scammers are looking to exploit the property market

The welcome optimism and confidence brought about by the recent property boom has unfortunately also brought with it an unwanted phenomenon – criminal scammers. Since re-opening in May, conditions have been ideal for buying, selling or renting a home but also attracted scammers, seeking to take advantage of people transacting in the property market.

With the stamp duty holiday ending on March 31 next year (2021), property sales need to be agreed soon to allow the necessary time for a purchase to go through putting pressure on buyers and sellers as we head into autumn.



So what are the most common scams you should be aware of and how can you best protect yourself?

Stephen Ward, from the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, the regulator of specialist property lawyers, has put together this list on behalf of OnTheMarket.com



Pharming: the re-direction of users to a fake website, impersonating a genuine one. Sophisticated scammers produce website replicas which can mirror image the genuine site, lulling internet users into a false sense of security. They can then use this fake website to steal personal or financial information or download malicious software onto your computer.



How to avoid: always type in the address manually, avoid following links. Be aware for any details which make the website appear ‘off’, double check the address in the address bar after arriving at the site and make sure it’s spelt correctly. Be alert if the website asks for information which it doesn’t normally.



Check that the website has a lock icon in the address bar which indicates it is secure. Clicking on the lock should display an up to date security certificate and the address should start https.

Phishing: scammers send fake emails to thousands of people in what’s one of the most common forms of online fraud. Essentially, attackers are looking for victims to reveal personal data to them.



They might try to trick you into sending money, steal your details to sell on, or download malicious software to your computer. They could be trying to get your bank account or card details, phone number, or login details to certain websites.

How to avoid: only open emails you know to be from a reliable source. Check sender’s addresses, they are often very similar to genuine ones, but will have a small difference in spelling. Hover your mouse over the email address, that way you will see the real address it has been sent from not whatever address the scammer has spoofed. Never send personal information over email.



Vishing: similar to phishing but done via a phone call. Vishers will often pose as a bank manager, building society or even a member of the police. They use verbal scams to trick people into doing things they believe are in their best interests. They may try to panic or frighten you into trusting them so you hand over your information without being able to think it through.

For example, they may say that large sums of money are currently being moved out of your bank account and they want to check that it is you.

This type of scammer is becoming increasingly sophisticated and the fraudsters can use technology to spoof any number to appear on the caller ID display on your phone, such as your bank.

How to stop: never give out personal or financial information over the phone. Your bank, building society or credit card provider will never ask for you to provide full details and they will never ask for your full password. Don’t panic and believe what you’re being told, there will always be time to verify details.



Smishing: this is fishing for information via SMS (or text messages), and most commonly involves being sent a text message that contains a malicious link or instructs you to make a phone call to a specified number. One of the fastest growing personal security threats as more people become wary of emails and so more diligent in checking attachments and links, but tend to trust text messages more.



Tricksters use social engineering to either panic or win people over and, like vishing, can mimic who the message is from, making them appear to be genuine.



How to avoid: never respond to a text providing personal details, even if it appears to be genuine. Recognise threats of financial issues or offers that seem too good to be true. If in doubt, call the correct number of the organisation or individual from whom the text claims to have been sent, to check authenticity. Even if the text message seems to come from someone you trust, their number may have been hacked or spoofed.



There are also other ways you can protect yourself.



If you are feeling under pressure to complete your purchase, sale or rental, you may act hastily, show less caution than normal, or pay less attention in order to hurry things up. But while everyone wants an efficient transaction, don’t let that come at the cost of your new home or your money.

Stop: take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information.

Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect: Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.



Our office is happy to help you with any queries you may have on this matter.



Until next time.

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

