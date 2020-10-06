  • Bookmark this page

Northants Highways postpones treatment works

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 6th October 2020 11:55
Teams have been carrying out extensive road repairs over the summer including surface dressing and the use of the thermal road repair units, offering cost effective and long lasting repairs to roads in the county.Teams have been carrying out extensive road repairs over the summer including surface dressing and the use of the thermal road repair units, offering cost effective and long lasting repairs to roads in the county.

Northamptonshire Highways, its contractors and suppliers are identified as key workers as defined by the government: ‘those who will keep the air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the Covid-19 response including those in supply chains’, and have continued construction and repair activity to keep roads open and safe.

At the start of lockdown some resource and material issues caused some of our programme to be delayed. The next stage of the works programme would have been microasphalt which has now been delayed. This repair method requires good weather and, as we are now moving into the winter and wetter weather, it would not be sensible to start this programme of works now.

The sites scheduled for microasphalt will now be treated in late spring/early summer 2021, as the weather improves, ensuring the treatment is of the highest standard and quality.

The councils and communities that were to receive this treatment have been informed.

We would like to apologise for the delay works and thank you for your support and patience during this time.

