Local News Long Serving Brackley Councillor recognised in Queens Honours list Author: Steph Campbell Published: 12th October 2020 20:43



It was announced over the weekend in the somewhat delayed Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2020, that Cllr. Blake Stimpson has been awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal); for quote “Services to the community of Brackley, Northamptonshire”.



Born in Redcar, Yorkshire in 1935 to a musical father, they moved to Norwich just before WW2 and then moved again to Oxford just before the hostilities ended. He attended Southfield Grammar School in Oxford and later joined the Royal Ordinance Corps in Bulford to complete his National Service.



He then went to York to complete a teacher training course. His first teaching post was back near Oxford at Garsington Primary School. Then he moved to Wheatley Primary School, as a teacher and internal promotion to Deputy Head. Then followed a secondment to Oxford University whilst at Wheatley.



His move to Brackley came in 1973, when he was appointed Head Teacher at the newly created Southfield Primary School on Banbury Road, Brackley. In June 1976 he joined Brackley Town Council, where he is still a serving as a Councillor. In 1980/81 and again in 1991/92 his fellow councillors elected him as Town Mayor. He also represented Brackley residents as a District Councillor at South Northants Council from 1987 till 2015. In 1998/99 he was also appointed Chairman at SNC, for a year.



During his time in Brackley he has also been involved with a various clubs and organisations. He was a founder member of the European Association and Brackley Rotary Club. Also, a founder member and Chairman of both the Brackley Music School (which was based at Southfield School) and the Brackley Music Festival. Also, a member and past Chairman of the Banbury / Brackley Citizens Advice Bureau.



He spent a considerable time as a Governor of the Oxford University Hospital Trust, the local Ambulance Trust and the Brackley Cottage Hospital Trust.



Cllr Blake Stimpson said when asked about this award, “I’m delighted and humbled to have received this award. It has truly been a privilege to work with, and for the children and residents of Brackley, a town I love, for so many years”.



Cllr. Chris Cartmell – Brackley Town Mayor said “I can’t think of a more deserving person in Brackley to have been given this award. On behalf of the Town Council and the residents, I would like to thank my dear friend Blake Stimpson for all the hard work he has put in over the many years for the community. Especially for his time at Southfield Primary School and all the hundreds, no thousands of children who were under his care and guidance over the many years. From them, well done Mr. Stimpson”.



