The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

"The site is excellent and a very useful source of information."
- Alison Burnley
Northants County Council launches Covid recognition scheme - Rose of Northamptonshire Award

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 13th October 2020 09:02
Northamptonshire County Council has launched a COVID recognition award scheme to acknowledge those who have made a real difference to their local community during the pandemic.

The ‘Rose of Northamptonshire’, which is part of the Unsung Heroes initiative, aims to recognise and say thank you to groups and individuals who have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe and businesses moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county council and its leader, as well as the formal institutions of the High Sherriff’s Office and Lord Lieutenancy, feel it is important to reflect on the hard work that many across the county have committed themselves to since the beginning of the outbreak.

The award will seek to highlight those in every sector across the county that have played a key role in the response.

Nominations will be open to the public through the county council website and anyone who feels they know a group or individual who deserves recognition is encouraged to submit their details for consideration. Those selected from nominations will then be contacted and arrangements made for the presentation of the award.

Councillor Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: “With the COVID-19 crisis impacting on so many county-wide, it is crucial that we pause to take note of those doing exceptional work that hasn’t yet been acknowledged. This award from the public helps put a spotlight on those people and lets them know they have the support and gratitude of the whole of Northamptonshire.”

James Saunders Watson Esq., Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: “There are very many people who during the pandemic have consistently put the needs of others ahead of their own, keeping communities connected and supporting the most vulnerable members of society. The ‘Rose of Northamptonshire’ awards have been launched so that the people of Northamptonshire can recognise and thank them.”

