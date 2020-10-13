Lockdales Auctioneers & Valuers

Lockdales Auctioneers & Valuers - Have you been busy de-cluttering during lockdown?

Think you may have something of value? It's an excellent time to sell.

Lockdales Auctioneers and valuers are always looking to purchase the following items and more for their auctions:

Gold

Silver

Jewellery

Banknotes

coins

Collectables

Sports Programmes

Maps

Medals

Toys



The Saracens Head Hotel are hosting a valuation event on Monday 2nd November 2020 from 6pm - 8pm with enhanced safety features:

• No communal waiting or seating areas

• You will be issued with a pager

• Wait outside or in your car until your number is called on your page

• one to one table consultations with covid safety guidelines

Free Consultations. Just turn up. No appointment necessary.

Please see the Saracens Head Facebook page for more information.

