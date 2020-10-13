  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"James, I was drawn in by all the crisp images and teaser captions. Superb. R."
- Ron
Lockdales Auctioneers & Valuers

Author: Michele Doran Published: 13th October 2020 11:16

Lockdales Auctioneers & Valuers - Have you been busy de-cluttering during lockdown?

Think you may have something of value? It's an excellent time to sell.

Lockdales Auctioneers and valuers are always looking to purchase the following items and more for their auctions:

  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Jewellery
  • Banknotes
  • coins
  • Collectables
  • Sports Programmes
  • Maps
  • Medals
  • Toys


The Saracens Head Hotel are hosting a valuation event on Monday 2nd November 2020 from 6pm - 8pm with enhanced safety features:

    •    No communal waiting or seating areas
    •    You will be issued with a pager
    •    Wait outside or in your car until your number is called on your page
    •    one to one table consultations with covid safety guidelines

Free Consultations. Just turn up. No appointment necessary.

Please see the Saracens Head Facebook page for more information.

Bookmark and Share
Nearby postcodes

About Cookies