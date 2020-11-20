Small Business Saturday’s virtual tour bus stops off in South Northants

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 13th October 2020 15:11

South Northamptonshire has been chosen as one of the stops on a national bus tour which showcases small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and support businesses in their communities.

Due to restrictions, as a result of COVID-19, this year’s Small Business Saturday (SBS) UK Tour will be virtual, but the SBS team will be offering a whole host of online support and mentoring, to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

On Friday 20 November 2020, Towcester will welcome the Small Business Saturday virtual tour bus as part of the lead up to this year’s Small Business Saturday which takes place on 5 December 2020.

Founded in the US by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday (SBS) was launched in the UK in 2013 and is backed by organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses, Indeed, Dell and Amazon.

Councillor Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for economy and regeneration, said: “It is fantastic that the district is one of the chosen destinations of the Small Business Saturday campaign and puts a national spotlight on the fantastic small businesses we have as well as highlighting the district as the perfect place to work, live, invest and visit.

“Given the challenges presented to businesses during the pandemic, the council is pleased to be involved in this campaign that celebrates our local employers, many of whom have gone to great lengths to continue offering a great service to their communities throughout the pandemic.”

The online roadshow will include free virtual mentoring advice on a range of topics, from digital marketing, to time and money management. Live interviews and workshops with local businesses, experts, dignitaries and supporters of the campaign will also be streamed via Small Business Saturday UK’s Facebook page, along with a fun-filled daily 'Happy Hour' giveaway broadcast.

SNC’s Economic Growth Team will be working with SBS, as well as relevant stakeholders and local partners, to promote not only the virtual roadshow and Small Business Saturday (5 December), but also a long-term locally focused Shop Local Buy Local campaign to support and help the recovery of the local economy.

“Cllr Clarke went onto say: “This is not just a campaign for one day, it is a year-round celebration of small businesses and we want to ensure the long-term success of our high street heroes, so I urge residents to keep shopping local and supporting the many wonderful independent business we have across the district.”

Andrea Leadsom, MP said: “Small Business Saturday is an important day to recognise the fantastic work of our small businesses and traders across South Northamptonshire and the wider area.

“I encourage small businesses in Towcester and the surrounding area to register for this event, and to take part in Small Business Saturday on 5 December to continue to highlight the importance of shopping local and engage with local customers.”

For more information and to register your business, please visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/smallbizsat

