Northants on Tier 1 of new Covid system

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 13th October 2020 23:19

The Prime Minister announced on Monday 12th October 2020 that Northamptonshire will be placed in Tier 1 of the new three tiered COVID-19 alert system.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, said:

The Prime Minister announced on Monday 12th October 2020 that Northamptonshire will be placed in Tier 1 of the new three tiered COVID-19 alert system. Areas under tier one are at a medium alert level, are in line with the current national restrictions and mean we will be able to keep hospitality businesses open - with the 10pm curfew in place.

When it comes to household mixing, areas under Tier 1 will have to follow the rule of six in both indoor and outdoor settings. The rule of six bans any social gathering of more than six people, apart from in a limited number of circumstances.

These restrictions will come into force on Wednesday and are expected to last for four weeks at a time.

Locally we have local recommendations in place in a bid to address the continued spread of the virus in our community. We are asking spectators of sports to stay away, although we are working closely with sports clubs on how we can make them COVID-secure settings where possible.

With a very heavy heart we are also asking visitors at care homes and hospitals to protect their loved ones and only visit in exceptional circumstances.

Although many restrictions are imposed on us all at the moment some activities remain permitted, however in light of further increases in cases locally I’m pleading with you all - just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Every one of us needs to play our part in stopping the spread of coronavirus. Together we can halt the spread if we protect ourselves and each other.

It is vital that if you have COVID-19 symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste), you should self-isolate and book a test. New booking slots are available each evening for the next day and more are released each morning. Pre-booking is essential.

If you test positive, you must self-isolate for ten days, away from other members of the household if possible – with your household members isolating for 14 days. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. If you need support with provisions or medication during your isolation, and do not have friends or family who can help, you can contact the Coronavirus support line on 0300 126 1000 (option 5) to discuss your needs.

Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

