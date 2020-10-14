British Library partners with Northamptonshire Libraries to launch Reset

The Business & IP Centre (BIPC) Northamptonshire has joined with the British Library to launch a dedicated, six-month programme: Reset. Restart, to support SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in Northamptonshireto transform, future-proof and grow their business through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Open to all UK business owners, Reset. Restart offers practical, jargon-free training and advice through a free, tailored programme combining a national programme with localised support from the BIPC Northamptonshire.

Delivered by the British Library, the national programme comprises a series of 10 monthly webinars on topics including: opportunities in the ‘new normal’, product and service innovation, marketing, finance and new business models. The webinar series will repeat each month. Participants living in Northamptonshire will be able to access further support from the BIPC Northamptonshire, including 1:1 support from a business adviser and an extensive programme of webinars launching in November. With social distancing and the “rule of six” set to continue into the coming months, sessions will take place remotely where appropriate.

For details and booking, visit:

https://www.bl.uk/events/reset-restart

https://northamptonshire.gov.uk/reset

Reset. Restart runs alongside the day-to-day services provided by the BIPC Northamptonshire, one of 14 regional Centres in the British Library’s BIPC Network. The Centre offers free and low-cost access to business intelligence, market research, 1-1s, training and IP support to aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and more established SMEs in Northamptonshire. The BIPC Northamptonshire has a proven track record of helping to create successful small businesses with strong survival rates and of supporting under-represented entrepreneurs in Northamptonshire. A recent independent report released by the British Library showed the BIPC Northamptonshire has helped to create over 217 new businesses and over 197 new jobs in Northamptonshire in just three years.

Following a major government investment of £13million, the British Library is set to expand the BIPC Network to 22 regional Centres in England and Scotland by 2023, with a further 90 local Centres across the Network. Currently the BIPC Northamptonshire operates from Northamptonshire Central, Kettering and Wellingborough Libraries and will be expanding to Brixworth and Towcester Libraries.

Reset. Restart and the Business & IP Centre expansion form a key part of Living Knowledge: For Everyone, the British Library’s new strategic statement of how it will work in the coming months and years to support economic, social and cultural renewal in the face of the pandemic’s extraordinary impact.

Libraries Minister, Caroline Dinenage, says: "The Reset. Restart scheme from the British Library will provide the practical help and skills that entrepreneurs need to recover from the impact of coronavirus and grow successful businesses. Thanks to our £13 million investment in the network, more businesses, jobs and local economies across the country can benefit from the invaluable expert advice available through this fantastic institution."

Roly Keating, Chief Executive of the British Library, says: “As it becomes increasingly clear that Covid-19 is a long-term challenge to the way we all live and work, the British Library has redoubled its commitment to ensuring that all entrepreneurs and SMEs in the UK can access the skills and information needed to adapt and flourish. We are delighted to join with our public library partners to launch Reset. Restart and provide tailored, sustained support not only to our national SME community, but to every business owner affected by the current crisis. At a time when entrepreneurs face an unprecedented array of challenges, whether rewriting their entire business model, marketing to a new audience or building a digital space, our goal is to ensure that the path to transformation and renewal is accessible to all.”

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, says: "The global pandemic has had a significant impact on SMEs and entrepreneurs, the extent of which still remains to be seen as we continue to experience the personal and professional fallout of Coronavirus. The Reset. Restart scheme from the British Library will help these businesses and individuals adapt and thrive as part of ‘the new normal’, providing them with the tools needed to rebuild and transform despite potentially very difficult circumstances.”