Appeal launched to recruit more adopters for children in care

Author: Rachael Tootell Published: 15th October 2020 12:58

Children need and deserve a loving and stable home. They need a lifelong family to stick by them, give them love and support whilst helping them to grow and thrive into independent young people. Children need and deserve a loving and stable home. They need a lifelong family to stick by them, give them love and support whilst helping them to grow and thrive into independent young people.

Northamptonshire County Council is reminding prospective adopters that they are still open and are welcoming new adoption enquiries despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Adoption Week takes place this week (12th to 18th October 2020) to raise awareness of the need for more adoptive parents.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children's services, Cllr Fiona Baker, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic we have unfortunately seen a decrease in the number of enquiries from potential adopters. This National Adoption week we would urge people to seriously consider if they are in a position to grow their family and offer a forever home to vulnerable children.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from those who could offer a home to siblings, as often sibling groups in care have to be separated from each other due to the shortage of people who can offer more than one child a home.

Second time adopter Jonathan said “Go into it, eyes open. It’s so rewarding to know that you are giving that child a chance and also fulfilling your dream of having a family.”

Neil and his wife adopted their daughter just under a year ago. Neil says “As soon as our daughter was placed with us we knew adoption was absolutely the right thing to do. Every time she hugs us, it brings a tear to my eye. She doesn’t realise the sheer happiness she is bringing to us.”

A comprehensive training and support package is provided.

To find out more about adoption with Northamptonshire County Council, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/adoption or call 01604 361843.

