Clocks go back on Sunday

Author: James Rudd Published: 24th October 2020 09:14

Sunset over the Tove Valley

Don't forget the clocks go back one hour on Saturday night, or more correctly the early hours of Sunday Morning.

That is Sunday 25th October 2020 turn your clocks back by one hour.

An extra hour in bed for everyone!

The Editor of AboutMyArea/NN12 always remembers which way the clocks change by the following:

"Fall Back, Spring Forward".

This year the Fire Brigade are running a campaign to get people to check and test their smoke alarms at the same time.

