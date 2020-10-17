Poppy Appeal 2020 in Towcester

Waitrose have given us permission to set up shop in the empty trolley bay in front of the ATMs.





There will be sessions on Saturday 24th, Sunday 25th, Friday 30th, Saturday 31st, Sunday 1st Nov, Friday 6th and Saturday 7th November 2020.





All days will start at 10am with Sundays finishing at 4pm but Friday and Saturday sessions will run until 6pm.





All Poppy Appeal volunteers will be wearing PPE masks and gloves and there will be plenty of hand sanitiser.







There will also be a credit card reader so we can handle contactless payments, but a collecting can will be available for the diehard cash users.





Everything will be set up so that customers will be unable to touch any of the products, which will be on display but we will pass them over onto a separate table after the customer has pointed out what they want.





With reasonable care we can make this as safe as possible for all concerned.





This is essentially the only outlet for the Poppy Appeal in Towcester this year so if you have ever supported us in the past then please give this serious consideration and try and come along to one of our sessions if you can.





Of course, if you want to volunteer to help out then we would be very grateful, if so then please contact as below.





The Towcester community has always given us tremendous support in the past, so thank you, it is always very much appreciated.





If you need more information please contact:





David Reed

Poppy Appeal Organiser

Towcester & District Branch

Royal British Legion

01327 352414