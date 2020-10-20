Stamp it Out Campaign to protect road workers from abuse

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 20th October 2020 09:04

Northamptonshire County Council and KierWSP, the organisation that looks after roads across the county, are calling on residents to support the Stamp It Out campaign to protect road workers from abuse.

The campaign aims to help change the law on abuse of essential workers, including those working in transport and highways, and put a stop to verbal abuse, threatening behaviour and assault from members of the public who feel they are being inconvenienced or delayed on their journeys.

Every day more than 4,000 workers put their lives at risk working on roads to keep them open and safe. Road worker abuse is a growing concern on both the local and strategic road networks in the UK and affects the physical and mental health and wellbeing of workers on a regular basis.

Stamp It Out hopes to see abuse of all kinds eliminated within the road network and transport industry, and hopes to toughen the legislation around abuse of road workers, support them and raise awareness of the vital role they play in keeping the country’s infrastructure going.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for Highways and Place, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “We are asking people to consider the way they drive through our road works and treat our teams. The restrictions are there to protect everyone and we really do want to get the works completed as quickly and as safely as possible.

“If you ignore speed restrictions, stop signs, road closure signs and coned areas, you’re not just risking the life of road workers - you’re also putting yourself and others in danger. Everyone has the right to feel safe at work and nobody should ever feel threatened, intimidated or assaulted because of the job they do.”

The petition requires 10,000 signatures to be considered by Government. Please click here to sign and help make it a specific criminal offence to assault highway workers.

