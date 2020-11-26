NN12

Local News Countdown to Silverstone Technology's 2020 Annual Conference Author: Carl McKellar Published: 20th October 2020 09:50 New online format for showcase event on 26 November 2020 • Business experts form stellar line-up of speakers • ‘Speed networking’ also included for guests New online format for showcase event on 26 November 2020

There is little over a month to go for businesses to book their place at the Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) Annual Conference – which in 2020 is going online.



A stellar line-up of ten senior figures in advanced engineering and manufacturing, commerce and finance, employee wellbeing, gender equality and diversity, government policy, and business growth and strategy have so far been confirmed.



The Annual Conference – Thursday 26 November – also includes a unique opportunity for guests to ‘speed network’ via 60-second presentations.



CLICK HERE to order tickets to the 2020 STC Annual Conference.



STC CEO Pim van Baarsen commented: “Our 2020 Conference is specifically setting out to inspire the advanced engineering community by giving them confidence for the future and provoking the type of thought leadership that is required to make a success out of a business.



“We have a very exciting line-up of speakers; if there is one event that will help you lift your head above the parapet, survey your surroundings and move your business to the next level, then this is it.”



Sneak Preview – Speaker Line-up & Topics: Welcome & Introductions with Compere Helen Wylde (MD, East Coast Trains Ltd)

STC, Introduction with STC Chair Roz Bird / STC CEO Pim van Baarsen

Autonomous, Connected, Electrified, Shared Special Interest Group, Introduction with Philip Guest (Founder, Oxford Strategy)

‘Our Future Cities’ with David Cunningham (Digital Leader, Atos Syntel)

Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Special Interest Group, Introduction with Kieron Salter (CEO & Founder, KW Group)

‘Manufacturing in a post-Brexit UK’ with Charlotte Horobin (Membership Director, East & Midlands, Make UK)

Keynote: ‘Productivity’ with Emma Cooper (Strategic Projects Lead, Be The Business)

Design, Simulation, Metrology Special Interest Group, Introduction with David Brown (General Manager,

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence)

'Quantum Technologies: Inspiring Next Gen Products & Services’ with Julian Moore (Business Engagement Manager, CIAMM/University of Birmingham)

Keynote: ‘Gender Equality in the Workplace’ with Hannah Ingram-Moore (Co-Founder & Director, Maytrix Group Ltd)

‘Gender Equality in the Workplace’ with Hannah Ingram-Moore (Co-Founder & Director, Maytrix Group Ltd) Speed Networking

Keynote: ‘Government’ with Andrea Leadsom (MP for South Northants)

‘Government’ with Andrea Leadsom (MP for South Northants) ‘Changing Future Thinking’ with Joana Lenkova (Founder, Futures Forward Ltd, ex-Disney)

Closing remarks with STC Chair Roz Bird / STC CEO Pim van Baarsen

