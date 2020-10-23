Over 7000 speeding offences detected in Northants

Slow down and help improve road safety! That is the plea from Northamptonshire Police after more than 7,000 speeding offences were detected in the county in just one month.

Officers from the Force’s Safer Roads Team are urging all motorists to watch their speed after a total of 7,697 drivers were caught exceeding the limit on the county’s road network in September.

The vast majority of the offences were recorded by the Safer Roads Team’s mobile enforcement cameras. Of the 5,482 motorists caught exceeding the limit - 100 were deemed so serious that they were referred straight to Magistrates’ Court.

One motorist was caught driving at 122mph on the A43 between Towcester and Silverstone. The driver was one of nearly 600 drivers caught exceeding the 70mph speed limit on that stretch of road throughout September.

However, the highest number of speeding offences were detected on the A45, with a total of 860 motorists caught exceeding the limit at Stanwick (502) and Higham Ferrers (358).

A further 534 offences were detected on the A5 Watling Street in Weedon and 413 on the A6 at Higham Ferrers. Other speeding hotspots were the A605 bypass at Thrapston (169), Bants Lane (163), A4500 Wellingborough Road (154) and B526 Newport Pagnell Road (141) all in Northampton.

More than 2,000 offences were detected on the county’s stretch of the M1, with a total of 1,085 motorists caught exceeding the speed limit on the Smart Motorway, between junctions 16 and 19.

While 1,121 offences were recorded in the average speed zones, protecting those working on the construction of the Smart Motorway, between the county boundary and junction 16.

The highest speed registered on the motorway was 137mph, which was recorded on the northbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 17, however 120 drivers in total were referred straight to Magistrates’ Court.

The September checks also found cars were the main offenders with 7,121 drivers caught exceeding road limits. Other roads users found to be speeding were small goods vehicles (344), LGVs (148), motorbikes (60) and buses (10).

The majority of these offences were committed on roads with 30mph speed limits, with a total of 2,950 road users caught flouting the law. While offences in 40mph and 60mph zones were not far behind with 1,958 and 1,775 respectively.

Although offences in the 70mph and 50mph were considerably lower, they were still very disappointing with 691 and 312 people respectively caught exceeding the speed limit.

Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “It’s always disappointing, despite all the campaigns and warnings about speeding, that so many drivers still choose to drive at excess or inappropriate speeds.

“We would urge motorists to think about their actions and drive at a speed suitable for the weather conditions and within the posted limit. We cannot be any clearer - speeding kills.

“It is one of the four biggest causation factors in collisions and driving even just a few miles per hour over the speed limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”

Those flouting the law have been reported for the offences and will be offered the opportunity to take an online education course if eligible, receive a fixed £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence, or if preferred, the option to go to court.

Last year in Northamptonshire, 42 people were killed and a further 347 seriously injured on the county’s road network - the highest number recorded in eight years – which is why reducing these numbers remains a Force policing priority.

Earlier this month (October 2020), the Force launched a new road safety campaign, and over the next three months, Operation Journey will focus on different road users in a bid to improve road safety in the county.

