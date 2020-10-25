Northants County Council to provide free school meal vouchers during half term break

NN12

Councillor Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: "We have always put the support for vulnerable people, especially children, at the heart of what we do at the County Council.



Today (25th October 2020), Northamptonshire County Council has announced that they will provide free school meal vouchers to children in the county who qualify for free school meals. This will be funded using the money received from central government and provided to NCC for COVID-19-related costs, which includes support for children.



Councillor Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: “We have always put the support for vulnerable people, especially children, at the heart of what we do at the County Council. I am delighted that the NCC Cabinet has today agreed to provide free school meal vouchers, using some of the funding the government provided to us. I am grateful for the support of all seven Conservative MPs in Northamptonshire who have supported this initiative as the right local solution.”



Commenting on the announcement, the seven Conservative MPs said: "We are delighted at the swift action the County Council has taken to provide free school meal vouchers for the October holidays. We have been working with the County Council throughout the coronavirus pandemic to get the local response right and have been successful in securing various government grants throughout that time to support it. This is the latest example of how well the County Council have responded to the needs of our local communities during this emergency and have supported our most vulnerable children. The extra money the government has provided this week means that this initiative can happen and it is right that it is locally led."