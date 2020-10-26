People urged to get flu jab in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 26th October 2020 08:49

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health Northamptonshire, said: “Getting a flu vaccination is the best way of protecting you and your family from flu every winter. This winter, we are not just dealing with flu but with COVID-19 as well.

As winter approaches, health and care leads in Northamptonshire are urging people aged 65 or over and those at high risk from coronavirus (on the NHS shielded patient list) to get vaccinated against flu.

Every year the NHS offers free flu vaccines to those who are 65 years old or over to help protect them from the highly infectious viral illness. The flu vaccine is the most effective way to reduce the occurrence of illness and the unplanned hospital admissions that inevitably follow, particularly in the over 65 year old age group and those in the ‘high risk’ group.

It is essential for people in these groups, as well as in other categories listed* to have the flu vaccine as these are the groups that are the most susceptible to further complications of having the virus.

As seen with COVID-19, respiratory illnesses can be extremely serious and can be fatal. Those with co-infection of the two viruses are more at risk of severe respiratory complications or death, and most cases of co- infection were in older people and those at ‘high risk’.

The NHS has extended the eligibility criteria for a flu vaccine to include those who live in the same household as someone who is at high risk from coronavirus (on the NHS shielded patient list) in further efforts to keep those who are most at risk safe this winter.

*You are eligible to receive a free flu jab if you:

are 65 and over (including those who'll be 65 by 31 March 2021)

have certain health conditions

are pregnant

are in a long-stay residential care

receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or

disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick

live with someone who's at high risk from coronavirus (on the NHS

shielded patient list)

rontline health or social care workers

children aged 2 to 11

50 – 64 year olds (part of the extended programme to start in late November)

With the additional complications of coronavirus this year, Public Health Northamptonshire has devised a robust delivery plan for the flu vaccination and strongly urges those in the categories listed above to please speak to their GP or visit a local pharmacy to get booked in for their free flu vaccine.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health Northamptonshire, said:

“Getting a flu vaccination is the best way of protecting you and your family from flu every winter. This winter, we are not just dealing with flu but with COVID-19 as well. It is especially important that those who are eligible for free flu vaccine this year, take up the offer. Along with other respiratory conditions, flu can cause problems in those who are most vulnerable and I urge residents within these two groups to take up their vaccinations this year.”

“If you are not sure if you are eligible please contact your GP or local pharmacy or visit www.nhs.uk/flu for more information.”

People who are not in the eligible groups and therefore not eligible for the free NHS flu vaccination, are still strongly recommended to make their own arrangements to have the flu jab as the virus can be serious for anyone who catches it. Vaccinations are available for a small charge at many local pharmacies.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.