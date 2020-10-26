Towcester’s Relief Road - More Broken Promises?

Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 26th October 2020 13:53

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun says: “The election promises repeatedly made by our MP to local people must be kept. The same goes for the Conservative run, and bankrupt Northamptonshire County Council, the Government, and the developer Persimmon.”

Liberal Democrat councillors are continuing to put pressure on our local MP and Central Government, to speed-up the start of Towcester’s relief road, to ensure its completed no later than Spring 2022.

Councillor David Tarbun adds: “There have been ongoing discussions between the private and public sectors, but Towcester’s local councillors and Towcester Town Council have been excluded. The Government agreed to give Persimmon some £3.8m to build the road sooner than their planning commitment allowed for. Local people are asking once again, what’s happening. The very latest update from our MP makes no mention of a deadline.”



Councillor Lisa Samiotis says: “Despite Covid-19, houses continue to be built on the new estates but there’s little evidence of significant progress with the so-called Relief Road. With Towcester increasing its population almost weekly, major developments being built at Silverstone, and massive rail freight depots planned, it’s vital HGVs are kept out of Towcester town centre.”



Local Liberal Democrat John Wade says: “Highways England are keeping to their policy that there can be no weight restrictions, speed limit or traffic calming to prevent HGV’s continuing to come through the town centre after the relief road is built. Highways England have said the relief road, with its four roundabouts, is simply for access to the new housing developments.”



Liberal Democrats also say that unless the A5 through the town is de-trunked HGVs and other traffic will continue to damage and pollute the town centre. Local Liberal Democrats have pledged to continue to work constructively to keep up the pressure on Government to de-trunk the A5 through Towcester.

