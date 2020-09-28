Community Fridge

Author: Teresa and Scott Published: 27th October 2020 09:22

On Monday 28th September 2020, we opened the doors to Towcester’s first ever Community Fridge. The network of community fridges was set up in the UK by the charity Hubbub to reduce good quality food ending up in landfill. They are free and open to everyone, regardless of circumstances.

Towcester Community Fridge is run by a remarkable team of volunteers and are currently open

Monday, Wednesday (10am-12pm) and Friday (3.30pm-5.30pm). Produce varies depending on donations from our Partners and we advertise what produce will be available on our Facebook platform https://www.facebook.com/towcesterfridge/



We encourage people to take a look to see if there is anything of interest and then pop in during the session to collect.

Any fruit and vegetables that we are unable to give out goes to the animals at Fields of Dreams in Potterspury; this way we have very little waste ourselves!



We are currently operating by kind agreement above Renew169 Wellbeing Café, Clarke & Dean and Zoom Taxis. All have been extremely welcoming for which we are very grateful. In truth, support from local shops, businesses and individuals has been overwhelming and shows what wonderful community spirit we have in Towcester.



We receive regular donations from all of Towcester’s supermarkets (Tesco, Waitrose, Co-op & Aldi) and the fresh produce from Meridian On-site at Hello Fresh has made our Friday session very popular! Whittlebury Bakery also hope to be on board shortly.



Support from SOFEA, the Community Larder, has been invaluable for the setup of the Fridge and we look forward to continuing this relationship going forward. We have also partnered with Cooking Good, a local community cooking project, that give regular nutritious low-cost recipe suggestions for the produce from the Fridge (www.cooking-good.co.uk). We hope to have some live cooking demonstrations in the future so watch this space!



All this was made possible with the fridge donation by Hubbub, our larder donation from the Jesus Army and all the health and safety equipment by Towcester Hub Church. Wharf Distilleries also kindly donated their hand sanitiser to ensure we are COVID compliant. We were also delighted to be contacted by Towcester Rotary Club offering support.



We are working alongside Towcester Foodbank, and are able to issue foodbank vouchers to use at their venue should people require some extra assistance.



Our aim and ethos behind Towcester Community Fridge is to serve the community, work alongside all the other groups operating in our area and help the environment by reducing the waste of good quality food.



Everyone’s response so far has been amazing and I’d just like to take the opportunity to welcome anyone who hasn’t yet visited us, and to thank every single person that has supported us in so many ways. It is definitely a “community” fridge, and we are very excited to see how it continues to evolve. Any questions please use our Facebook platform to send us a message.



Teresa and Scott.



