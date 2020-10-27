Plans to Support Families at the Tove Valley Centre

27th October 2020

The picture above was taken a few weeks ago and will be the main Hall, which is the largest room in the Tove Valley Centre. It leads off the spacious Foyer area with folding door between the two areas allowing them to be used flexibly. A servery sits alongside the kitchen and opens into the Foyer that will be furnished with comfortable seating and coffee tables.

We expect that the Hall will be the focal point of much of the activity at the Tove Valley Centre. Progress on the build has been good, with a month of work being lost during "lockdown" and just a few days due to poor weather., so we are now turning our attention to how we can use the building to serve our local community. We anticipate a completion date of late January/early February 2021, although restrictions due to the pandemic will influence when and how we can use the TVC

The Tove Valley Centre has been built by Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship. Despite being without a bulding of our own for 20 years, TVBF has a long history of serving the local community, especially children and familes. One of our Elders and staff members is our Children, Youth and Families Team Leader. Melanie leads a team of dedicated volunteers and will be leading the "Breakfast Club" that we are planning.

Marcus Rashford has made us all aware of the difficulties faced by low income families even during "normal" times.The current coronavirus crisis has not only made the situation worse for these families, but is now impacting another group of families that were coping perfectly well, but now found themselves struggling due to massively reduced incomes. Both groups of families are represented within Towcester and the surrounding area.

The Tove Valley Centre Breakfast Club

Our Breakfast Club will involve providing children with a healthy breakfast each morning during school holidays. Each 2-hour session will also provide children with the opportunity to engage with activities in the Hall, and accompanyying adults to chat with each other or volunteers from TVBF over a cup of tea or coffee. This will be in accordance with restrictions and guidance in place at the time which may mean introducing some aspects initially and adding others as restrictions allow.

More details about the Project can be viewed on our Localgiving page:

https://localgiving.org/charity/tovevalleycentre/project/breakfastclub/

We would really appreciate any donations to the Project via this link as all donations will be "Match Funded" by Localgiving over the time periods detaled below:

Between 10:00 on 27th October 2020 and 09:59 on 3rd November 2020 each donor can have their donations matched up to £75

Between 10:00 on 3rd November 2020 and 12:00 on the 9th November 2020 each donor can have their donations matched up to £5,000 until the Fund runs out

Even small donations will make a difference and Gift Aid can be added where appropriate. Thank you in anticipation of your support.

