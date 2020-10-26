Council backs The Big Green Draw to get the district drawing

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 26th October 2020 15:51

Councillor Karen Cooper, SNC’s Portfolio holder for WellbeingSouth Northants Council (SNC) is encouraging people of all ages across the district to get creative as part of The Big Green Draw Festival.The Big Green Draw Festival is a worldwide celebration of drawing, that takes place each year to promote the universal language of drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention.

This theme of this year’s festival is ‘A Climate of Change’. South Northants residents are invited to create and contribute pictures with a few words to express their vision for the future, either locally or globally.

She said: “The pandemic has impacted people in many negative ways, but the reflective and expressive act of observing and drawing or painting is very beneficial for children and adults, especially when combined with time spent in natural environments.

“Artists around the world have adapted to continue creating in new and innovative ways and we are delighted that so many people engaged with the South Northamptonshire Art Trail in October.”

Cllr Cooper went onto say: “With fewer organised activities during the school holidays, due to the restrictions, we are encouraging you to get creative with the kids. The artwork should express your thoughts about how you see or feel things are around you and how they might be changed for the better. Draw, explore, get out and about, kickstart a new creative you and be part of the world's biggest community of drawing enthusiasts!”

Sue Carverhill, SNC’s Arts Development Officer added: “You can create any kind of picture using something that you can draw or paint with. The ideal size is a postcard or anything up to A5. There are some suggestions for getting started on our website and some links you can look at for thinking about a green future for our generations and the next.”

The council would like to collect and share contributions in two ways: postcards displayed in the front windows of The Forum building in Towcester and online.

Please share your pictures either on our online platform:

https://padlet.com/suecarverhill/SouthNorthantsBGD

Or alternatively send them to the council offices so we can put them on display.

If you are posting your artwork please mark for the attention of Sue Carverhill, South Northamptonshire Council, The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 6AD.

Information about The Big Draw Festival can be found here www.thebigdraw.org

Details of Postcards for the Future, promoted by South Northamptonshire Council’s Healthy Communities team can be found here:

www.southnorthants.gov.uk/arts-and-culture

Information on Climate Change can be found here:

www.southnorthants.gov.uk/climatechangechallenge

