The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Application process for secondary school places in Northants closes this weekend

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 27th October 2020 14:21
The application process for transferring from primary/junior school to secondary school in Northamptonshire in September 2021, closes on Saturday 31st October 2020, at 5pm.

Applications can be made online at: http://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions. All admissions, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.

Offers for on time applications will be made on 1 March 2021, and applicants will be provided with information on the next stage of the process. Late applications will not be processed until after the National Offer Day.

There is a different process for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), details can be found on our SEND admissions page.

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children, families and education Councillor Fiona Baker, said: “If you are applying for a school place for September 2021, I would recommend accessing the free support and advice available on the county council website and make your applications in good time.”

Data published by the Department of Education (DfE) in July showed Northamptonshire is ranking above the national average with regard to providing new school places.

Northamptonshire was ranked joint first across the country for the percentage of school places added between 2017/18 and 2018/19 in Ofsted “Outstanding/Good" primary and secondary schools, and achieved 100% compared to a national average of 88% for secondary and 91% for primary.

