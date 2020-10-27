NN12

Local News Towcester Mill Brewery has brought its Bottle Shop back home to the Brewery! Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 27th October 2020 15:26



Now located on the ground floor opposite the Tap Room, the Bottle Shop is the place to come to when you need to purchase some of your favourite real ales. And, as Towcester Mill is now open in the daytime, from 11am Wednesday-Saturday and 12pm on Sunday, customers can now pop into the Mill to buy some beer, or collect their Click & Collect order, during the day.



"Having our Bottle Shop back home at the very heart of the Brewery really is the best place for it to be," explained director, John Evans. "We are now open five days a week so we still have the flexibility that customers expect from any shop and it's great being all back together again under the same roof.



"The Click & Collect service that we trialled during the lockdown in spring was more successful than we thought, and we're hoping that this will continue to go from strength to strength as time goes on. The Bottle Shop offers plenty of choice as you can pick up bottles singularly, in any of the packs of 3, 6 or 12, as a mix or all the same. There are bottles of Oak Aged Tove Mill too if you're looking for something a bit different!"



The Bottle Shop will continue to evolve over the next few days and weeks and the team at the Mill will be adding all the usual festive favourites in the run up to Christmas. More products will be added online too, as well as its own Christmas Shop - so watch this space!



The Bottle Shop is open Wednesday-Saturday 11am-5pm and Sunday 12pm-5pm.

