Online Christmas Exhibition for Towcester Art Society

Author: Len Lane Published: 28th October 2020 10:43

1st - 30th November 2020

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Len Lane of Towcester and District Art Society said, "We are unable to have our Christmas Exhibition in the Towcester Town Hall this year 2020 but are preparing to arrange an ONLINE Exhibition as listed below.

Towcester & District Art Society

ONLINE

ART EXHIBITION 2020

Visit www.towcesterart.com

Over 200 original works of art in all media for sale.

Purchases can be made by credit or debit card and collected from Potterspury, Towcester on Saturday 5th December 2020. Please support local artists

