  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Art & Craft Festival added to the website - advertising here certainly brought people in to our Christmas Fair which was very successful."
- JE - Litchborough
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Online Christmas Exhibition for Towcester Art Society

Author: Len Lane Published: 28th October 2020 10:43

1st - 30th November 20201st - 30th November 2020

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Len Lane of Towcester and District Art Society said, "We are unable to have our Christmas Exhibition in the Towcester Town Hall this year 2020 but are preparing to arrange an ONLINE Exhibition as listed below.

  • Towcester & District Art Society
  • ONLINE
  • ART EXHIBITION 2020
  • Visit www.towcesterart.com
  • 1st - 30th November 2020

Over 200 original works of art in all media for sale.

Purchases can be made by credit or debit card and collected from Potterspury, Towcester on Saturday 5th December 2020. Please support local artists

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies