Online Christmas Exhibition for Towcester Art Society
|Author: Len Lane
|Published: 28th October 2020 10:43
1st - 30th November 2020
Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Len Lane of Towcester and District Art Society said, "We are unable to have our Christmas Exhibition in the Towcester Town Hall this year 2020 but are preparing to arrange an ONLINE Exhibition as listed below.
- Towcester & District Art Society
- ONLINE
- ART EXHIBITION 2020
- Visit www.towcesterart.com
- 1st - 30th November 2020
Over 200 original works of art in all media for sale.
Purchases can be made by credit or debit card and collected from Potterspury, Towcester on Saturday 5th December 2020. Please support local artists
