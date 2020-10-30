Remembrance Sunday in Towcester

Author: Revd Paula Challen Published: 30th October 2020 09:07

As we approach Remembrance Sunday we felt it was important to share with you the plans we have been working on alongside the Royal British Legion Branches in Greens Norton and Towcester.

As we approach Remembrance Sunday we felt it was important to share with you the plans we have been working on alongside the Royal British Legion Branches in Greens Norton and Towcester.

Saturday 7th November 2020 - Holy Communion Service at St Mary's, Easton Neston at 6.00 pm

Sunday 8th November 2020 - Remembrance Service at St Lawrence, Towcester at 9.50 am, 11.50 am and 1.50 pm.

We are sure you will appreciate that this year this will be different and COVID restrictions mean that the large gatherings in our church buildings are impossible. However we recognise the significance of this day for many people and therefore have put together a number of options to take place on Remembrance Sunday 8th November 2020 which you may choose to join.

The link will take you to all three services please make sure you book into the time slot you prefer.



The Remembrance Service at Greens Norton is in the British Legion Hall by invite only due to current restrictions



Please call the office on 01327 350459.



The reservation system will close at 12 noon on Friday. You will also be able to turn up on the day, but please be aware that due to the 2m social distancing the capacity in our churches is limited. Therefore once we are at our maximum seating we will not be allowed to admit any more people. Please bring a face covering with you.



To reserve your space for Worship in Church.

In order to help us with the voluntary NHS Test and Trace data collection and to reduce potential queuing to get into services we would like to encourage congregations to reserve a seat for Worship in Church.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.