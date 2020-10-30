  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Remembrance Sunday in Towcester

Author: Revd Paula Challen Published: 30th October 2020 09:07

As we approach Remembrance Sunday we felt it was important to share with you the plans we have been working on alongside the Royal British Legion Branches in Greens Norton and Towcester. As we approach Remembrance Sunday we felt it was important to share with you the plans we have been working on alongside the Royal British Legion Branches in Greens Norton and Towcester.

As we approach Remembrance Sunday we felt it was important to share with you the plans we have been working on alongside the Royal British Legion Branches in Greens Norton and Towcester.

  • Saturday 7th November 2020 - Holy Communion Service at St Mary's, Easton Neston at 6.00 pm
  • Sunday 8th November 2020 - Remembrance Service at St Lawrence, Towcester at 9.50 am, 11.50 am and 1.50 pm.

We are sure you will appreciate that this year this will be different and COVID restrictions mean that the large gatherings in our church buildings are impossible. However we recognise the significance of this day for many people and therefore have put together a number of options to take place on Remembrance Sunday 8th November 2020 which you may choose to join.

The link will take you to all three services please make sure you book into the time slot you prefer.

The Remembrance Service at Greens Norton is in the British Legion Hall by invite only due to current restrictions

Please call the office on 01327 350459.
 
The reservation system will close at 12 noon on Friday.  You will also be able to turn up on the day, but please be aware that due to the 2m social distancing the capacity in our churches is limited. Therefore once we are at our maximum seating we will not be allowed to admit any more people.  Please bring a face covering with you.

To reserve your space for Worship in Church.
In order to help us with the voluntary NHS Test and Trace data collection and to reduce potential queuing to get into services we would like to encourage congregations to reserve a seat for Worship in Church.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies